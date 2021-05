LEGO Trouble on Tatooine & The Mandolorian The Child Building Set $89.99 + FREE SHIPPING [zavvi.com]. LEGO Star Wars:: The Mandalorian The Child Building Set. Turn the cuteness factor up to the max with this LEGO® Star Wars™ The Child (75318) building set. Authentic details of this popular character, affectionately known as Baby Yoda, are recreated in LEGO style, with posable head, ears and mouth, to turn the Child's head for a different look and pose the ears for a variety of cute expressions. Also the Child's favorite toy – a gearshift knob – is included for it to hold just like it does in Star Wars: The Mandalorian.