Pfizer vaccine can now be stored at fridge temperatures for up to 1 month: Health Canada

By Katya Slepian
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer vaccines can now be stored at refrigerator temperatures for up to one month, Health Canada announced Wednesday (May 20). The move came when Health Canada authorized a request from manufacturer Pfizer-BioNTech to allow the vaccine to be stored from 2-8°C for up to one month at the point of use, i.e., at vaccine clinics. Long-term storage of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine will still require ultra-cold storage of between -80°C to -60°C, but this move is the first time that the vaccine can be stored at refrigerator temperatures for more than five days.

