With the world soon reopening and many hoping to reemerge from their caverns of isolation sporting a jaw-dropping body transformation that’s more Kim Kardashian than Freddy Krueger, it’s no wonder home workout equipment is having a bit of a moment. After decades of gimmicky infomercials and Instagram oddities, we figured we’d seen ‘em all and no product in this space could possibly stop us in our tracks. And then we came across a wooden box being sold by Amazon Basics for $96.34.