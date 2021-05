The power plants in vehicles that use hydrogen fuel for power can operate in two ways — by converting the chemical energy of hydrogen to mechanical energy either by burning hydrogen in an internal combustion engine or by means of electrochemical reactions. In the latter case, a fuel — typically hydrogen — is combined with the oxygen in the air to produce energy to power an electric motor. The only emissions are “harmless water vapor as a byproduct,” said Popular Mechanics in a recent article. While water vapor may seem harmless compared with other types of emissions, it is worth noting that water vapor is the largest greenhouse gas (GHG) in the atmosphere, representing about 72% of GHG.