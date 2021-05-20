Althea Suzanne (Hitchcock) MacGregor

Mrs. MacGregor died at her home in Emporia, Kansas on May 18, 2021. She was born July 7, 1929 in Philadelphia, PA and was the daughter of James W. Hitchcock of MacDuff, Scotland and Althea (Davitt) Hitchcock of Steubenville, Ohio. She was generally known by her middle name of Suzanne. As a child, she lived in Steubenville, OH; Minneapolis, MN; Fort Wayne, IN; Denver, CO; Toledo, OH; Catonsville MD; Philadelphia, PA and Sunbury, PA. She graduated from Sunbury, PA High School in Sunbury, PA and worked for the Navy Department in Washington, D.C. from 1948 to 1950. She was an avid bridge player most of her adult life and a voracious reader. More than once her children were told to make sure they had a good book when they left the house. Mrs. MacGregor was a Brownie Scout Leader and Presbyterian Church Women’s Group Leader in Prince George. She was a Sunday School teacher at the First Presbyterian Church of Hopewell, VA for many years when her children were young. She served as the Secretary of the Prince George, VA Electoral Board for 22 years.