This article refers to those specialists who have already found their niche in the Tech field and have been working here for several years. This article applies to those who came to Tech not from a specialized university. It is possible that you, like me, came to Tech after completing an economic direction at a university. This type of people has one big problem: in the head there is only the knowledge that came with solving practical problems at work. There is a lack of a systematic approach to education, which means that these specialists have a number of "white spots" in education.