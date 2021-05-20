Geurts: Navy Needs Large-Scale Innovation to Deter Adversaries

FILE PHOTO: Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Mississippi (Photo: Derek Fountain / HII) America is home to some of the finest shipbuilders in the world. This industry is becoming increasingly vital to our national security as we seek to build a larger Navy capable of confronting China. Unfortunately, our shipyards are aging and are too small to expand our fleet at the pace that is needed. As lawmakers consider what to include in an upcoming infrastructure bill, I am leading a bipartisan effort to provide a significant boost to infrastructure at our nation’s shipyards.