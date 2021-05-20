newsbreak-logo
Geurts: Navy Needs Large-Scale Innovation to Deter Adversaries

By Mallory Shelbourne
USNI News
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Navy needs to pursue large-scale innovation and experimentation across the service to deter U.S. adversaries, according to the department’s number-two civilian. James Geurts, who is currently performing the duties of the undersecretary of the Navy and previously was the service’s acquisition chief, emphasized the need for the service to go beyond small-scale experimentation and testing during the U.S. Naval Institute’s annual meeting on Wednesday.

