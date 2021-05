If you aren’t in the habit of buckling up before driving, your vehicle might get pulled over this Memorial Day weekend and you might face a hefty fine. The annual “Click It or Ticket” seatbelt mobilization takes place during the Memorial Day holiday weekend when many people are taking their first trip of the summer. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, almost 25 percent of the state’s yearly traffic deaths over a five-year period from 2015-19 happen during June, July, and August.