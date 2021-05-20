newsbreak-logo
Florida State

Florida Lawmakers Pass Gambling Deal as Court Fight Likely

By Dara Kam
Law.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite concerns that a sports-betting provision might not withstand legal challenges, Florida lawmakers gave final approval to a 30-year deal with the Seminole Tribe that promises to rake $2.5 billion into state coffers over the first five years of the agreement. The Florida House passed the measure (SB 2A) in...

www.law.com
