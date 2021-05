Amazon has this Coffee Table with Metal Frame for just $49.99 shipped when you use the promo code 50XF18HA at checkout!. This coffee table is perfect for a dorm or apartment. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get guaranteed FREE two-day shipping (and possibly one-day or same-day shipping!). And don’t forget you can sign up for Swagbucks to earn free gift cards to use on deals on Amazon.