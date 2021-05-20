Author Whitney English Shares How to Get Your Kids to Eat More Veggies
Whitney, who just so happens used to intern for Seacrest when he appeared on E! News, is releasing a new parenting book, The Plant-Based Baby and Toddler. "It is really the book we wish we had when we became parents it is your one-stop shop to feeding babes from birth all the way to the first three years of life," Whitney shared. "It's targeted towards all parents who want to get more plants on the plate."onairwithryan.iheart.com