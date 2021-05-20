Author Whitney English Shares How to Get Your Kids to Eat More Veggies

Nothing was easy this past year, but here you and your family are, doing alright. Honor yourself for that. This past weekend, my sister sent a widely shared Instagram Reel with me. In it, mom and travel blogger TeAndra Taylor sends a “daily reminder” to fellow moms that they’re doing an amazing job. She does this while forgoing the usual home tasks resigned to many mothers to make time for a drink, and to dance jubilantly to a remix of “Tootsie Roll,” which she comically flipped into “B—h you doing a good job.” She shared it with the message, “As a mom one thing I’m learning to do more this year is to give myself GRACE and to celebrate the small things!”