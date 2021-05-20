NH Senate Kills Landfill Buffer Zone Around State Parks

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. In the months since she arrived on Capitol Hill as a first-term congresswoman from Georgia and the House’s first supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has stirred up her fair share of public controversy—being stripped of her committee assignments over hate-filled tweets, espousing COVID denialism, and, just this week chasing and shouting at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). But now a TV station in her home state has dug up paperwork pointing to a problem that is far more than a PR issue: that Greene and her husband seem to have been claiming a lucrative tax break on two houses in two different Georgia counties, in violation of the law.