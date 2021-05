Xiaomi has been granted a patent to develop an under-screen smartphone camera that can rotate and therefore act both as a selfie and traditional rear-facing camera. Only founded in 2010, Xiaomi is a Chinese manufacturer whose smartphone line might be its most well-known in the west, but it that has developed many other innovative products from smart clocks to electric scooters. But, most recently, as first reported by Android Authority and rendered by Let’s Go Digital — a mobile device publication that monitors patents and designs mockups to visualize that intellectual property– the tech company has been granted a patent by the World Intellectual Property Organization to develop its idea for a “Terminal device” that is a new take on the smartphone camera.