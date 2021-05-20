How to convert OpenDocument Presentation to Video in OpenOffice

Jack Wallen walks you through the steps of installing both Linux Malware Detection and ClamAV for a reliable one-two punch of malware and virus prevention. Say that you've deployed Linux as your data center servers because of the reliability and security the open source platform offers. Don't be fooled into thinking using Linux will be the be-all, end-all of your security needs. It's always important to remember that, so long as it's attached to a network, any computer is vulnerable. With your Linux servers, you might have any number of users logging in and saving files to numerous directories. Or, maybe you're using Linux as a mail server, where attachments are sent and received.