AUDIO: Getawaydriver – “Introvert”

Lil Saucy is back with a new single, and there’s no shortage of swagger or bass on “Hey Ok.” In a similar vein to mainstream artists like Young Thug and Future, Saucy has a distinct usage of autotune that gives his lyrics just an extra bit of style to it, which he plays to his advantage on the track. Whether it’s street friendly lyrics about what he’s keeping on him in case he needs it, or lyrics about girls and drugged out hazes, Saucy has the sound of a star with the way he approaches the track. “Hey Ok” is Lil Saucy’s first single of the year, so there’s no doubt that he’s been waiting on the summer to heat things up again. Check out the track below: