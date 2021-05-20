AUDIO: Getawaydriver – “Introvert”
Producer getawaydriver has a new project out, and it feels reminiscent of the past year. “Introvert” is full of dark sounding beats that can feel lonesome at times. Tracks like “Distancing” obviously hit the nail on the head, but there’s a feeling of solitude before you hear the tracks take off with loads of bass and trap elements. When the tracks pick up, they’re in overdrive, and there’s a sense of pure energy when the time calls for it. Getawaydriver is no stranger to creating a diverse sonic atmosphere, and this is another example of that. Check out “Introvert” below:breakingandentering.net