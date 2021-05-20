The Wild at Heart, Secret Neighbor, and three more games now available with Xbox Game Pass

EXPERIENCE SOMETHING UNIQUE “Cosmic Top Secret” is the weird, but official, term NATO uses for top confidentiality. A fitting name for this game since it needed military clearance to be released! Cosmic Top Secret won multiple awards for the innovative ways it engages players in deeply documented plots. The game even inspired the creation of a life-size event at the Cold War Museum of Denmark. - “a fascinating means of storytelling” - Indie Game Reviewer - “beautiful, abstract papercraft art designs” - GameSpot - “will linger with you long after the credits roll.” - The Indie Game Website SPIES, SOLDIERS & POLITICIANS Meet people who made history - spies, army leaders, math geniuses, fighter pilots and more - from both sides of the Iron Curtain and with incredible, absurd or thrilling stories. FIRST COMPUTERS & NUCLEAR THREAT Discover fascinating programs and devices designed to outsmart the enemy in a tense context of international espionage and fear of atomic war. This is the dawn of new technologies. DEEPLY PERSONAL, YET RELATABLE STORY “Like a million others, I’m an ordinary 'kid of the Cold War'. Just a very curious one with parents working in Intelligence services. By getting to know me and my family better, you might see yourself and even feel the itch to investigate your loved ones!” - Trine Laier (“T”) PUBLISHED BY Nakana.io “We gather games that share a strong experience to remember. We’d never seen anything like Cosmic Top Secret before!” - Mikaël Bourget, founder of the publishing label.