If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. To be perfectly frank, we had no idea how excited people out there get when it comes to power cable management solutions. We recently told our readers about an awesome device called the Sleek Socket, and they totally flipped out. As a matter of fact, thousands of BGR Deals readers swarmed Amazon to get their hands on this brilliant device. It plugs into any standard wall outlet and then a single cable runs down to a power strip with four or more outlets. This way, you can eliminate all those cumbersome cables sticking out of your wall and hide them behind a piece of furniture or an appliance.