Virtual Four State Dairy Nutrition and Management Conference

By Jerry Groskreutz
Power 96
Power 96
 14 hours ago
I was hoping we were finished with virtual meetings and conferences but not just yet. The Virtual Four State Dairy Nutrition and Management Conference is coming up June 9 and 10, 2021. Even though things are getting back to more normal I can see why organizers of the Four State Dairy Nutrition and Management Conference are having a virtual conference. They had to finalize plans for this conference quite some time ago before many of the restrictions were relaxed.

