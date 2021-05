Samsung Display has unveiled what we can expect from the company’s upcoming smartphone screens at the Display Week 2021 exhibition, according to SamMobile. The tech giant showcased its new S-Foldable OLED panel, which can either be a part of an in-folding or out-folding device, and can be folded twice. When folded twice, the panel can be used for a smartphone’s screen, but when unfolded, it reaches a maximum, tablet-like size of 7.2-inches.