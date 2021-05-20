Cocaine with Escobar photo washes up on Alabama coast

newsbreak-logo
GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — Packages of cocaine, including one decorated with a photograph of Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, are still washing up on Alabama beaches days after an initial haul of almost 70 pounds (31.75 kilograms) worth more than $1 million was found on the sand, police said.

Beach combers began discovering cocaine wrapped in plastic late Monday in the surf in Gulf Shores, a popular tourist spot, and police told news outlets Thursday that additional bundles of the drug were still coming in sporadically.

One of the brick-like packages bore the image of what appeared to be a 1976 booking photo of Escobar, a notorious kingpin who was shot to death in Colombia in 1993.

Drug traffickers sometimes use boats and airplanes to cross the Gulf of Mexico, and a Gulf Shores police spokesman said officials usually get calls about once a year about smaller amounts of drugs being found on beaches. With few clues to go on, police rarely determine the origin of the drugs.

