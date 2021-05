While rural broadband deficits predated COVID-19, the pandemic has exploded the conversation surrounding what it means to access the internet in rural America. I grew up in suburban Charlotte, where the solution to internet trouble typically required a simple restart of the router or, if you were desperate, switching to any of the other 28 area service providers (yes, there really are that many). I never realized there are individuals in my home state without the opportunity to access the digital world because they lack broadband infrastructure. I definitely thought these problems were reserved for developing nations, not here. In my state? In my eastern North Carolina backyard?