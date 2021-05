A multi-vehicle pile-up caused one vehicle to turn over on Highway 50 E on Saturday night. As per reports, the incident took place shortly before 6:30 p.m. at the Carson City/Lyon County line in the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 E. Authorities said that the accident involved several vehicles wherein one of the vehicles overturned. Nevada Highway Patrol and first responders actively responded to the crash scene. A medical helicopter also responded to the scene but it is not clear whether anyone was taken to the hospital. Officials asked the drivers to adopt alternate routes.