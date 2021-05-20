Cardington BB advances to districts
Cardington’s baseball team advanced to the district semifinals Wednesday by defeating host Madison Christian by a 7-3 margin. The Pirates took the lead with a five-run fourth inning and never looked back in claiming the win. After Dillon Minturn, Tanner Jones and A.J. Hall all reached base, Joe Denney successfully sacrificed in a run. Sam McKee followed with a two-out single to make it 2-0 and Avery Harper then added three more to the Pirate total with a three-run inside the park home run.www.morrowcountysentinel.com