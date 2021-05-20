Cardington BB advances to districts

Mount Gilead was able to capture both team titles at the KMAC track and field championships on Tuesday. In the meet, which was hosted by Highland, the Indians finished in front of second-place Highland by a 148-135 margin in the boys’ competition, while the Lady Indians edged the Scots by a 149-147 margin. Northmor placed fifth in both the boys’ and girls’ meets, while Cardington was sixth in the girls’ meet and seventh in the boys’.