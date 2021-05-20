newsbreak-logo
Illinois Wesleyan frat suspended 3 years for hazing incident

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 21 hours ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois Wesleyan University fraternity has been suspended for three years after a student was injured in a hazing incident last month.

Officials at the Bloomington campus announced this week that undergraduate members of the Sigma Chi fraternity will not be allowed to live in the chapter house, gather for meetings and activities as a fraternity, or maintain a social media presence as a fraternity.

The incident involved a first-year member of the fraternity on April 10. The school’s vice president for student affairs, Karla Carney-Hall, said the student has received medical treatment and returned to class but she would not detail what exactly happened or discuss his injuries

Students who had planned to live at the fraternity house this fall will be reassigned to other on-campus housing and current students who are members of the fraternity will not be allowed to attend alumni events. Sigma Chi alumni will, however, still be allowed to gather for Homecoming and other events during the suspension.

The university also said the fraternity will be allowed to return to the campus in the 2024-2025 school year with a new advisory board, the Bloomington Pantagraph reports. Then, if it is reinstated, the chapter can start recruiting new members in the spring of 2025. The re-chartered chapter will be allowed to return to the chapter house in the fall of 2026 but it will be required to bring in a live-in advisor at the chapter’s expense.

The Associated Press

