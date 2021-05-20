The Books for Hope Auction Raises over $50,000 for COVID-19 Relief in India
In the face of a horrific and worsening COVID-19 surge in India, several authors who describe themselves as “US-based children’s book authors with roots in the Indian subcontinent” worked together to launch an auction called Books for Hope to raise money for UNICEF’s pandemic response in the country. The auction took place May 7–9, 2021, and it raised over $50,000 in pledged donations to UNICEF. Authors, agents, and editors from throughout the children’s literature community donated a combined 400 items to the auction, from signed books to partial manuscript critiques to Zoom calls to your book group.twincitiesgeek.com