newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

The Books for Hope Auction Raises over $50,000 for COVID-19 Relief in India

By in Arts
twincitiesgeek.com
 14 hours ago

In the face of a horrific and worsening COVID-19 surge in India, several authors who describe themselves as “US-based children’s book authors with roots in the Indian subcontinent” worked together to launch an auction called Books for Hope to raise money for UNICEF’s pandemic response in the country. The auction took place May 7–9, 2021, and it raised over $50,000 in pledged donations to UNICEF. Authors, agents, and editors from throughout the children’s literature community donated a combined 400 items to the auction, from signed books to partial manuscript critiques to Zoom calls to your book group.

twincitiesgeek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Charity#Cat Books#Indian Subcontinent#Covid 19 Relief#Unicef#Zoom#Sister Of#Twin Cities Geek#Hope Auction#Specific Auction Items#Online Auctions#Us Based Children#Partial Manuscripts#Money#Authors#Book Swag#Lime Juice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Auctions
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Charities
Related
TV & Videostwincitiesgeek.com

The Body-Science Adventures Continue in Cells at Work! Code Black

Let me tell you: I never thought I could cry so much over cells dying. For a homeschooling parent wanting to create the next generation of otaku, this is the show that helps fuel my kids’ learning and my own—though Code Black is very graphic, so if you do intend to show your children, make sure to watch it beforehand to see whether it’s suitable for the age of your child. This show is still coming out in English dub but has 13 episodes in all. For more background on the show (and for a less graphic version) go watch the original series, Cells at Work, which came out in 2018 and is available in full sub and dub.
Entertainmenticareifyoulisten.com

ACF Artist Equity Summit: Twin Cities Arts Leaders

On May 20-21, 2021, join American Composers Forum (ACF) for our virtual Artist Equity Summit, where we are inviting Twin Cities arts leaders to discuss their longtime history of work in the community, share the lessons they have learned, reflect on the challenges they have encountered, and highlight the successes they have celebrated.