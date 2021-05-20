The Books for Hope Auction Raises over $50,000 for COVID-19 Relief in India

Let me tell you: I never thought I could cry so much over cells dying. For a homeschooling parent wanting to create the next generation of otaku, this is the show that helps fuel my kids’ learning and my own—though Code Black is very graphic, so if you do intend to show your children, make sure to watch it beforehand to see whether it’s suitable for the age of your child. This show is still coming out in English dub but has 13 episodes in all. For more background on the show (and for a less graphic version) go watch the original series, Cells at Work, which came out in 2018 and is available in full sub and dub.