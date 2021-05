It isn’t often that we get a guy of Jarred Kelenic’s caliber making his debut. When the “comp” is something similar to Jim Edmonds, we all need to wake up and pay attention. And though Kelenic is being promoted in mid-May, garnering Rookie of the Year honors isn’t out of the question. If he did so, he’d be following teammate Kyle Lewis, who was the AL Rookie of the Year last season.