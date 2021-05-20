“Forgotten Voices – Unearthing the Roots of American Music” opens virtually at Skylight on Juneteenth Day!
Free Streaming Juneteenth Day, June 19 through July 18, 2021. Milwaukee, Wis. (May 19, 2021) — In celebration of the contribution of Black artists, Skylight Music Theatre presents Forgotten Voices — Unearthing the Roots of American Music, June 19 – July 18, 2021. Directed and written by Sheri Williams Pannell and music directed and curated by Christie Chiles Twillie, the show honors the often-unknown artists whose work deeply influenced others who gained far more notoriety.