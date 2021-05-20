newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

“Forgotten Voices – Unearthing the Roots of American Music” opens virtually at Skylight on Juneteenth Day!

By MKE Community Journal
communityjournal.net
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFree Streaming Juneteenth Day, June 19 through July 18, 2021. Milwaukee, Wis. (May 19, 2021) — In celebration of the contribution of Black artists, Skylight Music Theatre presents Forgotten Voices — Unearthing the Roots of American Music, June 19 – July 18, 2021. Directed and written by Sheri Williams Pannell and music directed and curated by Christie Chiles Twillie, the show honors the often-unknown artists whose work deeply influenced others who gained far more notoriety.

communityjournal.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
State
Wisconsin State
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caligula
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Music#Black Music#African Music#Roots Music#World Music#Musical Theatre#New Music#Beautiful Music#Skylight Music Theatre#Rock N Roll#Skylight S Cabot Theatre#African Americans#Heavy Metal#Disco#Ac Dc#Earth Wind Fire#Western European#Bronzeville Arts Ensemble#First Stage#Black Arts Mke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Disney
News Break
Music
Related
Milwaukee, WIshepherdexpress.com

‘New Beginnings’ Group Show at Riverwest’s Jazz Gallery

“Places I’ve been and may never see again,/ I won’t say haunted but I get visited/ and it follows me around wherever I go./ Begin to begin, begin to begin.”. If we’re not haunted by the last dreaded year, it surely still follows us around, at the very least with masks, whether pocketed or making us strangers to friends. Worst of all is a plague of recollected fright, sickness and loss.
Milwaukee, WImilwaukeemag.com

Live Music Returns Nightly at Saint Kate the Arts Hotel

Live music is back, and it’s here every night at the Saint Kate. While Milwaukee’s arts hotel has had occasional live music since last March, it’s been a while since the team has been able to provide a seven-days-a-week schedule. Now, the venue is back to its nightly performance with classic rock, improvisational jazz and more on the schedule.
Milwaukee, WIcommunityjournal.net

Announcing the Art Start Portrait Project “See Me Because” Milwaukee Exhibition

Milwaukee, WI – With 30 years of award-winning creative youth programs under its belt, Art Start is pleased to present the 8th iteration of its annual SEE ME BECAUSE multimedia exhibition at the Harbor View Plaza, the first waterfront public park in Milwaukee’s South Side district. The exhibition opens on Wednesday, May 26th and runs through Saturday, July 31st, 2021. The SEE ME BECAUSE exhibition is the culmination of the Art Start Portrait Project, a year-long project and platform for youth of color to establish their own narratives, explore the complexity of their identities, envision their futures, and express how they want to be seen by the world. The project is supported by world-class artists who collaborate with youth to bring their voices and visions to the public.
Milwaukee, WIbreakingandentering.net

B&E WEekly Jams Presented by Bublr Bikes: 5/16 – 5/22/21

It finally feels like summer, and Milwaukee’s music scene is ready for a busy few months. There’s tons of new music in this week’s B&E Weekly Jams presented by Bublr Bikes, including new tracks from So Zuppy, MNTRY, B~Free and many more! Don’t forget that you can follow Breaking And Entering on Spotify for more weekly playlists, and check out this week’s Weekly Jams below:
Milwaukee, WIcommunityjournal.net

Maker Faire® Milwaukee announces return for 2021 at Milwaukee School of Engineering The Greatest Show (& Tell) on Earth will be held Sept. 24-26

May 17, 2021 – MILWAUKEE – Maker Faire® Milwaukee, hosted by Gearbox Labs, returns to Milwaukee after a brief pandemic-induced hiatus. The always-popular Faire will be held Sept. 24-26, 2021 at Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE), which is the presenting sponsor of the event. Maker Faire is a gathering of...
Milwaukee, WIbreakingandentering.net

VIDEO: Mr. Nice Guy with Annalog

Our Music Director, Ben Slowey, is more than on top of the local music scene. In addition to his work for Breaking And Entering, he also hosts the Mr. Nice Guy podcast, an interview-based show that reaches out to Milwaukeeans for conversations about what motivates them. Many of these shows fittingly involve the local music scene, and we’ll be sharing some of them here as well.
Milwaukee, WIwtmj.com

Salute to Service: Marco Ostricki

Our first WaterStone Bank Salute to Service honoree this year is a great example of the dedication and commitment required to be a first responder during the challenges of a world-wide pandemic. Marco has worked tirelessly through the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the civil unrest in the city of...
Milwaukee, WIOn Milwaukee

Historic Milwaukee walking tours return this week

A sure sign that summer is on the way has arrived. Historic Milwaukee Inc. is re-starting its walking tours this week. The nonprofit that runs a great Downtown Milwaukee-themed shop and organizes the annual Doors Open Milwaukee is bringing back tours of Downtown, the RiverWalk, Third Ward, Bay View and North Point Mansions starting on Wednesday.
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New stop on the City Tours MKE

From Pub Crawls to Private tours, City Tours MKE offers a fun ride for all ages and wants to take you on your next adventure across the city. Brian is outside at a sculpture in Milwaukee’s Fifth Ward that’s normally present at barbecues, tailgates, fairs, and festivals.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

City Tours MKE offers a unique viewer of Milwaukee

If you love getting out and learning more about the city you live in, Brian has just the thing for you. He’s with City Tours MKE ready to embark on a three hour tour of Milwaukee that starts at one of the area’s best local breweries.
Milwaukee, WImilwaukeecourieronline.com

LIVING LEGENDS: Reuben Harpole’s Secret: Be True to the Day You Were Born

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. This is the first in an occasional series of stories that honor members of Milwaukee’s vibrant senior community. He’s never been elected, but many in...