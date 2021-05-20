AUDIO: Mike Neumeyer – “Pink Peace”
Marimba instrumentalist Mike Neumeyer is continuing in his color series, with a new track, “Pink Peace.” Calm and serene in nature, the composition is exactly what the title emits. The track is a nearly four-minute meditation, focused on mixing lower, bass-like elements with a higher melody that compliments the other half well. Neumeyer’s work always feels immersive, and this color series is showing that. Take a much needed breather with “Pink Peace” below:breakingandentering.net