AUDIO: Mike Neumeyer – “Pink Peace”

Chico Manolo has a new project out, and there’s no shortage of music on “Japan.” With 12 tracks, four skits and an intro, this is a throwback to albums of a previous era that looked to entertain from front to back. The music is very contemporary though, with hard hitting trap beats and Manolo flowing about having money, girls, and everything that comes with that. It’s a step into the world of Chico Manolo, which any good project should have some semblance of. There’s also only one feature, with the assistance of Jakhaan’s vocals on “Hood Love”, which warranted extra melodies. “Japan” is a strong showing from Chico, and one that he can definitely point to as a hallmark of his catalog to date. Check out the album below: