newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

AUDIO: Mike Neumeyer – “Pink Peace”

By Allen Halas
breakingandentering.net
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMarimba instrumentalist Mike Neumeyer is continuing in his color series, with a new track, “Pink Peace.” Calm and serene in nature, the composition is exactly what the title emits. The track is a nearly four-minute meditation, focused on mixing lower, bass-like elements with a higher melody that compliments the other half well. Neumeyer’s work always feels immersive, and this color series is showing that. Take a much needed breather with “Pink Peace” below:

breakingandentering.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Audio#Marimba#Pink Peace#Audio#Nature#Compliments#Bass Like Elements
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Meditation
News Break
Music
Related
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: HUMID – “Spun Around”

Shoegaze project HUMID are out with their debut EP. Consisting of five songs, the duo bring dense and oceanic compositions that ripple with shadow. “Secret” is about getting buried alone, “Diluted” touches on absorbing one another’s energy, and “Dragged” is about never getting anywhere. These are all things that reflect depersonalization, despair, and loneliness. It’s a promising start for the dark twinkling duo HUMID; we hope they follow up with another soon.
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Will Pfrang – “Box Spring”

Singer-songwriter Will Pfrang, normally known as frontman for pop rock group Will Pfrang and the Good Land Gang, is out with a new single from his forthcoming solo record “Oh Boy, You’re A Blessing.” In what he describes as “lake house country” he sings about being back in your childhood surroundings even when it’s merely a shell of what it once was. It’s a song about new memories wallowing in a bed of nostalgia – that’s what Will Pfrang’s new record out next month is full of. Stay tuned.
Rock Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: paLABra! – “paLABra!”

Fusion act paLABra! have their self-titled record out, and they create a lively atmosphere throughout the album. Invoking elements of rock, Latin music, jazz and more, there’s no territory that feels off limits for the band on these ten tracks. The energy is high, the musicianship remains tight, and there’s plenty of fun to be had with this record. paLABra!’s album feels very loose and enjoyable, and at it’s core, that’s what good music should be about. Check out the record below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Uptop Pink – “The Phoenix”

Hip hop artist Uptop Pink released a new album this week. He unleashes previously-untapped potential over seven tracks, themed around being rebirthed and taking flight. It’s fitting, considering he recently underwent a name change from Kane) and now he’s coming with more electric, hard-hitting hooks than ever. The whimsical production contrasts Pink’s blunt, right-to-the-point bars about having the means to be comfortable with a good woman by his side. Upt Jante features on “Smoke!” as well. We hope to get some visuals from Uptop Pink in the months to come – stay tuned.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Taejoz – “DND”

Pivoting to a new sound and moniker can often be one of the hardest things for an artist to do. However, for Taejoz, fka Donte Tidmore, the move is seamless with his new single, “DND.” Containing some of the melodic elements of his previous music, “DND” pushes things in a new direction, spitting game to a woman about avoiding their distractions to focus on one another. The production is minimal but effective, and feels crafted around Taejoz’ vocal delivery. We’ll be eager to see where he takes things from here, but get your first listen to Taejoz with “DND” below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: J.McCoy – “Untitled #1”

Dark ambient composer J. McCoy has a new piece out made for the Modulare crew in Wales, UK. Spanning over twelve minutes, it’s a composition that builds up with determination and endurance, ultimately evoking awe in the plane of serene adventure. It’s quite jovial compared to much of the composer’s past work; we hope J. McCoy has more to come soon.
Musicloudersound.com

Dec Burke to release new solo album this Autumn

Former Darwins Radio, Dilemma and Frost* man Dec Burke has announced he will release a brand new album this Autumn. Burke has signed with Gravity Dream Music, the label run by Cosmograf's Robin Armstrong, and will release his new solo album Life In Two Dimensions, later this year. You can view the new album artwork below.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Meechlo – “Dirty Dancing”

Meechlo is ready for the summer, and that’s apparent with his new track, “Dirty Dancing.” With a pseudo-Afrobeat sound, the singer lets his harmonics stand out, riffing over an up-tempo beat. The song feels like it could get put in the mix at a summertime function, and that’s definitely the intent as Meechlo sings about a girl dancing to the track. At face value, tracks like these can do a lot for an artist, giving them some semblance of pop appeal. We’ll see what Meechlo has in store for the summer, but things look promising with “Dirty Dancing”, which you can check out below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Chico Manolo – “Japan”

Chico Manolo has a new project out, and there’s no shortage of music on “Japan.” With 12 tracks, four skits and an intro, this is a throwback to albums of a previous era that looked to entertain from front to back. The music is very contemporary though, with hard hitting trap beats and Manolo flowing about having money, girls, and everything that comes with that. It’s a step into the world of Chico Manolo, which any good project should have some semblance of. There’s also only one feature, with the assistance of Jakhaan’s vocals on “Hood Love”, which warranted extra melodies. “Japan” is a strong showing from Chico, and one that he can definitely point to as a hallmark of his catalog to date. Check out the album below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Sleepy Gaucho – “Vino”

Indie rock project Sleepy Gaucho released a new single this week from his upcoming EP. “Vino” means “wine” in Spanish, and it is in fact the Gaucho’s first song containing Spanish. The song itself feels like a summery stroll through lush meadows, living carefree as the wind pleasantly blows. The EP comes out in June – stay tuned.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Artifakts – “Diamorpha”

Downtempo electronic artist Artifakts’ latest single is glitchy and groovy, invoking imagery of stumbling upon buried secrets deep in a dank forest. The bass zaps with wicked precision against provocative hip hop samples, effectively creating a cocktail of danceable trip hop. “Diamorpha” refers to a rare genus of pinkish plants native to the Southeastern United States, and Artifakts became intrigued by the sharp contrast between that and the foliage he grew up around in the North, comparing it to his broad range of stylistic influences in this track. Hopefully it’s a sign of more to come from the seasoned producer – stay tuned.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: MNTRY – “Please You”

R&B artist MNTRY’s latest single is about an intimate affair in the bedroom. His goal is to make his lover feel like a million bucks and it feels like a sexual adventure together. He sings with euphoria in a perfect match with the subject matter, emphasizing that he’s hers as long as they’re in the room. We hope to hear more from MNTRY in the months to come.
Celebritiesbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Jbwai – “Busy Body Remix”

Jbwai smashes home with his new remix of ‘Busy Body’. The latest version, which sees the rapper team up with Ko-C, oozes captivating charm, and it brings a summer groove that is challenging to tame. Based in Canada, Jbwai is flying up the echelon, and he proves his prowess here...
Musicmusicinminnesota.com

Brianna Kočka Tiptoes in Foreboding Joy with “Let It Stay”

Right from the first note of Let It Stay, there’s a timid softness and ease into Brianna Kočka’s new album. Self-produced and primarily recorded at home with engineer and partner Justin Muffett, the album is collection of tracks that ask questions about attachment, love, loss, and a sense of foreboding joy in an uncertain world.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

The Chris Ruben Band’s Madness on Repeat Will Stay in Rotation

“Unsure”, the opening number on The Chris Ruben Band’s Long Player, Madness on Repeat, which dropped, auspiciously enough, on April 20th, if you know what I mean, has to be the best way to start an album ever. The band kicks things off with a slap bass that’s funkin’, then the funk guitars that really make things funkdafied tune up before giving you a glimpse of the supernal with a keyboard phrasing that’s simply beyond space and time on this planet.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Kyle Kenowski – “Greenskeeper”

Experimental psych-pop wizard Kyle Kenowski has begun the rollout on his new album, “Ourugorus Garden,” which he’s planning to add one song at a time to until it becomes dozens and dozens of songs long. His first track is a jovial, piano-driven tune about hoping to still have time in your life to live into your imagination. The song is energetic and spirited, like Kenowski is our tour guide into a world full of animated flowers and talking trees. Stay tuned for more from Kyle Kenowski in the months to come.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Eli $tones – “You”

Hip hop artist Eli $tones has graced us with yet another single; this one is about looking at someone and not even knowing who they are anymore. It could be from the context of a relationship but can apply to friendships too; you realize you both did things that damaged the other person, and it makes you take a good long look at yourself. Eli $tones reflects on the differences between two perspectives with “You” – check it out.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Elliott – “Clarify And Grow”

Upstart rapper Elliott has a new project out, and he lets his humbleness shine on “Clarify And Grow.” Armed with a litany of strong production, the flow feels natural when Elliott rhymes, avoiding the jitters that generally come with developing a sound. Featuring the lead single “Don’t Invite Me To Your Wedding,” the project has the confidence of a college student, without the braggadocios nature that comes with mainstream hip hop. There are still notions of being green on the microphone, but the potential is high for Elliott with “Clarify And Grow.” Check out the project below:
Entertainmentbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Saint Klutch – “Thoughts”

Saint Klutch has a new single out, and he gets introspective with “Thoughts.” The track, produced by Pacific, feels warm and has a pop nature to it, but the lyrics take things in a different direction. Klutch talks about things getting dark, and having a feeling of giving up from time to time, which is more than relatable given the past year. However, tracks like this serve as therapeutic in some sense, and this is one that’s needed to get things back on track for 2021. As the world begins to shift and open again, there’s optimism to be had, and Saint Klutch is there to share the darkest before the dawn. Check out “Thoughts” below:
Rock Musicbigtakeover.com

Acid’s Trip - Strings of Soul (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Anna Acid, the titular leader of Gothenburg rock quartet Acid’s Trip, used to sling strings for the remarkable but short-lived rockers Honeymoon Disease, whose debut The Transcendence was a highlight in the underground action rock scene. While AT debut Strings of Soul doesn’t quite reach those heights, it’s still a strong example of no-frills power rock like few make anymore.