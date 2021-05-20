Broadband Equity for All Coalition Sets Sights On Long-Term Broadband Benefit

Broadband, Broadband Access, broadband subsidy, Digital Divide, EBB. This week, eligible Americans can apply for the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) – a direct payment from the government to subsidize broadband. It will provide a discount of up to $50 per month (or $75 per month for those on Tribal lands) to help struggling families and students to pay for broadband access during the pandemic recovery. The Federal Communications Commission is running this short-term program to make internet services affordable for the people who need it the most, when they need it the most. In addition to the $50 monthly broadband subsidy, households can get one discounted laptop, desktop, or tablet.