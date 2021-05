A 15-year-old girl accused of murdering an Uber Eats delivery driver in Washington DC during a fatal carjacking is facing six years in jail.According to officials, the teenager pleaded guilty for one charge of felony murder on 5 May, when she was due to appear in court for the fatal carjacking of Mohammed Anwar, aged 66. The hearing did not occur. Mr Anwar was working as an Uber Eats driver on 23 March when the teenager and a 13-year-old allegedly attempted to hijack his Honda vehicle from a street near to Nationals Park, according to The Washington Post.Witnesses claimed...