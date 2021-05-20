De Queen High School wins yearbook honors
Jostens, the leading producer of yearbooks and student-created content, today announced that De Queen High School's yearbook program has achieved the Jostens 2021 National Yearbook Program of Excellence award at the silver level. The National Yearbook Program of Excellence recognizes engaging yearbooks that reflect a broad representation of the student body while helping students develop 21st century skills such as communication, collaboration, and information and communication technologies (ICT) literacy.