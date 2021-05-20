newsbreak-logo
De Queen, AR

De Queen High School wins yearbook honors

By Special to the Bee
dequeenbee.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJostens, the leading producer of yearbooks and student-created content, today announced that De Queen High School’s yearbook program has achieved the Jostens 2021 National Yearbook Program of Excellence award at the silver level. The National Yearbook Program of Excellence recognizes engaging yearbooks that reflect a broad representation of the student body while helping students develop 21st century skills such as communication, collaboration, and information and communication technologies (ICT) literacy.

De Queen, ARdequeenbee.com

De Queen High School students ‘Seal’ future with biliteracy

Twenty-three De Queen High School Spanish 4 students recently earned the Arkansas Seal of Biliteracy for demonstrating proficiency in English and one or more other languages by high school graduation. These students are 23 of 456 Arkansas students from around the state who have earned this distinction. The Seal of...
De Queen, ARdequeenbee.com

Morris named Lions Club May Student of the Month

Brentley Morris, a 12th grader at De Queen High School, was named the Lions Club Student of the Month at their May 4 meeting. Morris has attended De Queen schools since 2nd grade. He is a member of FFA (Future Farmers of America) and has been a member of the Forestry Judging team. He played basketball for the high school and was awarded 6th man of the year. He also played baseball.
De Queen, ARdequeenbee.com

Victoriano honored by Rotary Club as top DQ female athlete

De Queen Rotary Club hosted De Queen High School female athletes for their annual Crystal Award presentation. This year’s recipient is Sara Victoriano. She has been a member of the cross country team for three years and soccer team for four years. She was named to All State Soccer, All Arkansas Prep Girls Soccer Team and All Conference Cross Country. Victoriano has served as vice president of the De Queen High School Student Council, vice president of Interact Club and event coordinator for Spanish Club. She has been inducted into the National Honor Society and has been on All A Honor Roll since 2017. Victoriano plans to attend UCA to major in nursing and hopes to obtain her BSN to become a NICU nurse.
De Queen, ARdequeenbee.com

De Queen City Council tables decision on grant for inclusive playground

The De Queen City Council tabled a request made by the De Queen Rotary Club at their May 4 regular meeting, to assist them by writing a grant for the proposed all-inclusive playground Rotary hopes to build at Herman Dierks Park. Rotary first proposed building the playground in January 2020, hoping to raise between $250,000 and $300,000, which would provide a safe play area for children with disabilities.
De Queen, ARTexarkana Gazette

De Queen's Fiesta Fest celebrates area cultures

DE QUEEN, Ark. — Saturday's Fiesta Fest in downtown De Queen celebrates the cultures that call Southwest Arkansas home. Organized by the UA Cossatot Foundation as a fundraiser to support student scholarships, Fiesta Fest runs from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with carnival rides, vendors, music, games, food and cultural celebrations on the city's downtown square.
De Queen, ARTexarkana Gazette

De Queen dedicates welcome mural today

De QUEEN, Ark. — The Minority Affairs Council here invites the community to a mural dedication at 10 a.m. today with pastors and Sevier County leaders sharing a message of unity. The mural was created by artist Darlene Taylor. It is on the backside of a storage unit building on...