De Queen High School wins yearbook honors

De Queen Rotary Club hosted De Queen High School female athletes for their annual Crystal Award presentation. This year’s recipient is Sara Victoriano. She has been a member of the cross country team for three years and soccer team for four years. She was named to All State Soccer, All Arkansas Prep Girls Soccer Team and All Conference Cross Country. Victoriano has served as vice president of the De Queen High School Student Council, vice president of Interact Club and event coordinator for Spanish Club. She has been inducted into the National Honor Society and has been on All A Honor Roll since 2017. Victoriano plans to attend UCA to major in nursing and hopes to obtain her BSN to become a NICU nurse.