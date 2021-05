According to a recent study from Stressa, the Madison metropolitan area has the nation’s seventh smallest share of home listings with a price cut. Using data from Zillow, the study identified the share of listings with a price cut, the median price cut as a percentage of home value, the median price cut in dollars, and the median home value in all metro areas with available data. The data was collected from September 2020 through February 2021 and the analysis found that in the Madison area, 8.2% of listings showed a recent price cut, compared to 10.9% at the national level.