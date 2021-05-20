Husker baseball ready for challenging finish to season

The Storm baseball squad split a doubleheader with the Spartans of Dubuque Friday afternoon, winning an eight-inning thriller 1-0 and falling 6-0. Game one saw little to no offense from either squad, with Brady Held throwing an eight-inning gem giving up only two hits the entire contest along with a walk and four strikeouts, while the Storm offense left 12 runners on base in the contest before TJ Stephenson reached base in the eighth on a fielder’s choice then scored on an error to win the game. Game two saw the Storm continue their offensive woes, giving up a pair of runs in each of the first, fourth, and fifth innings and mustering only three hits. The final two games of the series can be heard today on the KNIA3 stream on KNIAKRLS.com, with Andrew Swadner on the play-by-play. Pregame begins at 9:45am, with game one beginning at 10.