Tennessee State

Shock video shows Biden administration ‘secretly flying migrant children to Tennessee’ after illegally entering US

By Frances Mulraney
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 15 hours ago

SHOCKING video shows up to 50 migrant children being secretly flown into Tennessee in the middle of the night after they illegally entered the US.

Residents are angered at a lack of transparency after it was revealed that at least four planes were flown into Wilson Air Center in Chattanooga in the past week carrying migrant children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AH9WC_0a5uQHeC00
Video shows up to 50 migrant kids being flown into Tennessee Credit: WRCBTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VhY6i_0a5uQHeC00
Biden has been accused of a lack of transparency Credit: Reuters

The video shared with WRCB showed groups of between 30 and 50 children walking from planes at 1.30am on Friday morning and again late Saturday night.

The outlet confirmed that two further groups of migrant children arrived in

on Friday afternoon and at 1.40am on Wednesday morning.

A source told WRCB that the children are being reunited with their families in other states or are being moved to group homes.

The children seen in the video appear to be in their early teens and are all carrying matching bags.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fLI8n_0a5uQHeC00
At least four flights with migrant kids flew into Tennessee this week Credit: WRCBTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WntPr_0a5uQHeC00
Children have been among the thousands crossing the border illegally Credit: Reuters

They were reportedly transferred to buses owned by Coast to Coast Tours of East Point, Georgia.

An employee told WRCB that the buses were being used as part of a contract with the United States Department of Defense.

“They don’t give us very much information,” the employee said.

She also confirmed that buses seen in the video footage traveled to Miami, Florida, and Dallas, Texas.

The children were accompanied by three to four chaperones who were not employed by the bus company, she added.

A spokesperson for the Department of Defense claimed that the flights were facilitated by the Department of Health and Human Services.

“The only support DoD is providing with respect to the unaccompanied minors is land and facilities for HHS to temporarily house them,” they said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vo9Cb_0a5uQHeC00
Asylum-seeking migrants from Romania line-up to enter a US Border Patrol bus Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ATFcG_0a5uQHeC00
Families and children have made up a large portion of the migrants currently crossing Credit: Reuters

The Biden administration was slammed by Tennessee lawmakers after the video footage emerged.

“Our office has received no information from the Biden Administration informing us of a mass transportation of migrants to Tennessee," Senator Marsha Blackburn said in a statement.

"It is absolutely unacceptable if the Biden Administration is facilitating a mass migration without any input or oversight from Tennesseans and the affected communities.”

“It is time for President Biden to be transparent with Tennesseans and the American people regarding where the hundreds of thousands of migrants being resettled in the United States are being sent because they deserve to know,” added Senator Bill Hagerty.

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann said that he had been contacted by locals who “raised concerns based on alleged first-hand knowledge” of the flights.

“I will continue to demand that the Administration provide details on how they plan to account for and provide shelter to these migrant children pouring across our border while also ensuring that local communities do not absorb the financial and health costs associated with the Administration’s policies,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p2auI_0a5uQHeC00
Joe Biden had tapped VP Kamala Harris as his border czar Credit: Reuters

It comes as Rep Ashley Hinson on Thursday introduced the See the Crisis Act.

It proposes that Vice President Kamala Harris be denied taxpayer-funded travel until she visits the US-Mexico border.

Harris was tapped by Biden as his border czar nine weeks ago but has yet to visit the border or to answer questions on the administration’s handling of the crisis.

It was revealed on Wednesday that the Biden administration has released more than 62,000 immigrants into the US in its first four months, compared to 65 released by the Trump White House in his final four.

Tens of thousands of people who illegally crossed the US border have been discharged, with some not given a date on which they are to appear in court.

It is the first time that an administration has allowed for migrants to be released without a court date, the Washington Examiner reports.

According to figures released by Customs and Border Protection, only 18 migrants were issued with a humanitarian release in December 2020, Trump’s last full month in office.

After Biden was inaugurated in January, this number increased dramatically to more than 1,300 in one month.

It has now climbed to more than 26,000 a month.

Biden is facing the worst migrant crisis at the southern border in decades.

Customs and Border Protection had over 178,000 migrant encounters in April 2021, the highest total in a month in two decades.

Despite the shocking surge of illegal migrants crossing the southern border, Biden is pressing ahead with an immigration bill that is set to pave the way for 2.5million undocumented migrants to gain US citizenship.

The American Dream and Promise Act, which was passed 228-197 with nine Republican votes in March, is a key priority for his administration.

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain's largest newspaper and a member of the UK's press regulator, IPSO.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
