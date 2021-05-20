newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The US Sun

Iran ‘launches suicide drone laden with explosives into Israel’ as Netanyahu brands Tehran ‘patrons of terror’

By Katie Davis
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 16 hours ago

IRANIAN forces allegedly launched an armed suicide drone into Israel as forces rushed to intercept it at the border.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu branded Tehran "patrons of terror" after claiming a drone laden with explosives shot down this week had been sent by Iran.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jn3WG_0a5uPxJZ00
Fragments from the drone were collected up for examination
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TpxLy_0a5uPxJZ00
A drone laden with explosives was allegedly launched from Iran into Israel. Picture shows the launching of a drone during a military drill at an undisclosed location in central Iran Credit: AFP

Netanyahu has revealed he believes it was launched from either Iraq or Syria after being brought down by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the early hours of Tuesday morning as it approached the Israeli-Jordanian border.

"While we were engaged in these hostilities a few days ago, Iran sent an armed drone from Iraq or from Syria,” he said, speaking at a press conference alongside German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

“Iranian forces launched an armed drone, which our forces intercepted on the border between Israel and Jordan.

“I think says everything on the true patron of terror in the Middle East and in the world: Iran.”

IDF forces collected fragments from the destroyed aircraft to examine after residents of the city of Beit She'an were ordered to lock themselves in their homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Fu2k_0a5uPxJZ00
It comes as airstrikes enter the 11th consecutive day Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=164wYD_0a5uPxJZ00
Rockets are launched from Gaza City, towards Israel as PM Netanyahu accused Iran of providing support to Hamas Credit: Rex

Netanyahu also accused Iran of providing support to terror groups such as Hamas.

“Iran not only supports completely the Islamic Jihad in Gaza, and gives them all the finance, they also give weapons to Hamas as well as to Hezbollah and they provide the scaffolding on which these organisations really work,” he stated.

It comes after Western spies claimed that Iran has helped Hamas develop deadly missiles to strike targets deep inside Israel.

According to Western intelligence officials, assistance from the country has played a key role in helping the militant Palestinian group Hamas to develop a deadly weapons arsenal.

Officials believe the technological assistance has resulted in a significant improvement in the terrorist organisation’s ability to strike targets deep inside Israel, and has contributed to the death of dozens of people.

The weapons were thought to be manufactured in Gaza, based on an Iranian design.

It comes as Israel and Palestinians are mired in their worst conflict in years, with the Gaza Strip being pounded with airstrikes as Hamas militants fire rockets into the Jewish state.

As bombings enter the 11th day, diplomatic efforts towards a ceasefire are gathering pace amid a worsening humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory.

Agencies across the globe are appealing for a halt in violence to allow medical supplies into Gaza.

"The severity of injuries is straining an already overwhelmed health system," WHO regional director Ahmed Al-Mandhari said in Cairo.

Meanwhile, an Israeli missile crashed into a home in Gaza and landed unexploded on a double bed forcing Hamas explosive experts to remove it as violent clashes rage on.

Shocking images show debris strewn across the room of the house in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip with a crane removing the rocket as a crowd of Palestinians watched on.

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
172K+
Followers
18K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel Defense Forces#Iranian Forces#Iranian Weapons#Terrorist Groups#Israeli#German#The Islamic Jihad#Hezbollah#Palestinians#Jewish#Tehran#Terror Groups#Hamas Explosive Experts#Explosives#Iranian Forces#Syria#Idf Forces#Deadly Missiles#Iraq#Bombings
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden says he'll speak with Israel's Netanyahu Monday afternoon

U.S. President Joe Biden said he would speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later on Monday afternoon regarding the conflict with Palestinians in Gaza. Biden made the comment in response to questions from reporters. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Middle EastTribTown.com

The Latest: Israel says 6 rockets fired from Lebanon

JERSUALEM — Israel’s military says it identified six rockets launched from Lebanon that apparently fell inside Lebanese territory. The army said Monday that Israeli artillery returned fire into southern Lebanon. Air raid sirens sounded in a kibbutz near the border, and residents were instructed to prepare bomb shelters. The incident...
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Israel to keep striking 'terror targets' in Gaza

JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will “continue to strike terror targets” in the Gaza Strip after a week of fighting with Palestinians. In an address after meeting with top defense officials, Netanyahu said Monday that Israel will “continue to operate as long as necessary in order to return calm and security to all Israeli citizens.”
AdvocacyPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The Latest: Protesters in Yemen denounce Israeli attacks

SANAA, Yemen — Thousands of Yemenis took to the streets in the rebel-held capital, Sanaa on Monday to denounce Israeli attacks on Gaza. Protesters carried Palestinian flags and banners calling for the boycott of Israeli and American goods. They also chanted: “Death to America!” and “Death to Israel!” Many protesters were seen carrying AK-47 assault rifles.
Middle EastPosted by
newschain

Islamic nations slam Israel over Gaza attacks

A league of Muslim nations has called on Israel to halt attacks killing Palestinian civilians amid heavy fighting between it and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, even as fissures between countries over their recognition of Israel emerged. A statement by the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Co-operation (OIC) closely resembled previous...
MilitaryForward

Israeli-Gaza battle intensifies: Airstrikes kill dozens, destroy media building; Biden speaks to Netanyahu, Abbas

At least 182 Palestinians and 12 Israelis have been killed over the last week of intense fighting between the Israeli military and militants in the Gaza Strip. The Gaza health ministry says the dead there include 52 children, and that there are about 1,2000 wounded from airstrikes and artillery fire. On the Israeli side, two children and a soldier were among the dead.
Middle EastCNN

Netanyahu vows to continue strikes on Gaza as Israel pounds Hamas targets

Ashdod, Jerusalem and Gaza City (CNN) — The Israeli military pounded Gaza with airstrikes on Monday, saying it was targeting the homes and infrastructure of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed "to continue to strike at the targets of terrorism." The Hamas-run Gaza Ministry...
MilitaryWashington Times

Iranian Quds Force commander strongly backs Hamas in Israel clash

The commander of Iran’s elite military Quds Force is promising strong backing for the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement in its escalating military clash with Israel, Iran’s state media reported over the weekend. Brig. Gen. Esmaeil Qaani, who heads the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ overseas force, spoke by phone with Ismail...
Middle EastMSNBC

Israel's bombing of Gaza ignores Palestinians' right to exist

Here’s something that gets lost these days when we talk about the Middle East: There is currently no existential threat to the state of Israel. That’s a matter guaranteed by the United States, whose long-standing technological assistance and diplomatic support guarantees that anyone who seriously messes with the Israelis will face the military and economic wrath of the United States. Even Saudi Arabia, a country once considered to be Israeli’s lifelong archenemy, is on side these days.