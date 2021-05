Next week, 14 games make their way to the Xbox platform, including arguably one of the biggest launches of the year, Mass Effect Legendary Edition. We've also got some medium-sized releases in the form of Subnautica: Below Zero and Hood: Outlaws & Legends, as well as a bunch of smaller indie titles. For the achievement hunters (the one's that really care about Gamerscore and game completions), you'll be happy to see that three Xitilon games (and one game formerly published by the developer) are getting Windows 10 stacks, all dropping on May 12th.