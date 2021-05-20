newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Louisiana Man’s Ingenuity on Full Display During Flood [VIDEO]

By Jay Whatley
Posted by 
K945
K945
 9 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

If you google "Florida Man", you'll see a bunch of guys doing insanely bad things. If you Google "Louisiana Man", you'll see a bunch of legends like this. If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times; Louisianians are THE MOST relentless and creative people on the face of the planet. Obviously, I have some bias being a Louisiana boy since birth, but the stories and videos speak for themselves. Not a year (or even several months) go by without a part of Louisiana getting wrecked by mother nature. Flooding is simply just a way of life for us. Life around intruding water is just as much of a certainty as death and taxes for those in our great state.

k945.com
K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Viral Video#Mother Nature#Louisianians#Tiktok#Video#Southern Louisiana#Videos#Florida Man#Legends#Face#Today#Beers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
Google
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden and Netanyahu face rough early test of relationship

President Joe Biden’s efforts to persuade Benjamin Netanyahu to halt military strikes against Hamas in Gaza are plunging the two leaders into a difficult early test of the U.S.-Israeli relationship. The two have had other moments of tension over the years, and their current differences over the war in Gaza...
Politicsdailysoapdish.com

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) Gets MAJOR Heat For Illegally Parking Her Tesla In Front Of A Whole Foods!

And here we thought she didn’t like to support big businesses? You certainly can’t make this kind of stuff up as there’s a new report that says Re. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D. N.Y.) – who might have had a hand in pushing Amazon out of New York City when it wanted to bring its headquarters to the Big Apple – was spotted parking her Tesla illegally outside a Whole Foods in a posh D.C. neighborhood.
POTUSPosted by
ABC News

Trump CFO faces second criminal inquiry: Sources

Former President Trump’s long-serving chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, has been under criminal investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James for several months, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. The investigation, the sources said, began with a referral from state tax authorities several months ago and involved...