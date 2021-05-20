newsbreak-logo
NYCT: Customer Service Only an ‘iMessage’ Away

By Marybeth Luczak
railwayage.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMTA New York City Transit (NYCT) subway and bus riders can now communicate with the agency’s customer service department via iMessage, the proprietary texting system of Apple iOS devices. Once users activate a real-time chat through the Apple Messages app, an automated assistant will bring up a menu of options...

