For weeks, anticipation for the series between Tam and Redwood has been building. The top two teams in the MCAL have been on a collision course for most of the season. Tam entered the first game of the three-game series on Tuesday sporting a 14-1 record and coming off an emotional series with Marin Catholic in which it dropped its first game of the year. Redwood entered the series with a 13-2 record, looking to make its case for the MCAL’s top team.