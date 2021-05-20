newsbreak-logo
Xavier joins Memphis, Virginia Tech, Iowa State in 2021 Preseason NIT field

By WKRC
WKRC
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKLYN (WKRC) – The NIT Season Tip-Off will return to Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday, November 24 and Friday, November 26. The Xavier Musketeers will be a part of this year's field along with the Iowa State Cyclones (Big 12), Memphis Tigers (AAC) and Virginia Tech Hokies (ACC). XU previously played in the NIT preseason event in 2002 and 1988, although both years their games were not played in New York.

