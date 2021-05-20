City advances FEMA dispute to arbitration
The City of Fernandina Beach and FEMA have been at impasse for several years over FEMA’s obligation to pay for repairs to the City Marina following damages caused by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. The City Manager and City Attorney believe it to be in the best interest of the City to hire an expert in FEMA arbitration to increase the chances the City recover the costs for Marina repairs. On a 5-0 vote at their May 18, 2021 Regular Meeting, Fernandina Beach City Commissioners (FBCC) agreed.fernandinaobserver.com