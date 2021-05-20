City advances FEMA dispute to arbitration

Fernandina Beach City Commissioners (FBCC) devoted close to an hour during their May 4, 2021 Regular Meeting to discussing language and terms to be included in an RFP soliciting interest in leasing or managing the City Golf Course. After all was said and done, the FBCC then voted unanimously to kill the RFP that had been prepared by City Attorney Tammi Bach and take a step back, voting instead to allow the City run the golf course for a full budget year before considering seeking outside interest via an RFP. The lone dissenting vote was Commissioner Bradley Bean.