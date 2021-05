DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said the team will allow at least 12,000 fans for their playoff home games, and he’s hoping he can get even more into the arena. Last week, Cuban said the NBA would only allow for 9,000 fans in arenas for playoff games, but in an interview with 105.3 The Fan Thursday, he said they were able to get their arena capacity to 12,000 fans per game.