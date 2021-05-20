newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

FLOWERS OF SHANGHAI Criterion Review: A Vibrant Reverie

By Owen Butler
filminquiry.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSince his debut in the early 1980s, Taiwanese filmmaker Hou Hsiao-hsien has made a name for himself as one of the finest of his time, winning the Golden Lion at the 1989 Venice Film Festival for his film A City of Sadness and going on to further direct highly revered works such as The Puppetmaster, Millennium Mambo, and most recently The Assassin, for which he was awarded the Best Director award at Cannes Film Festival in 2015.

www.filminquiry.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Venice Film Festival#Flowers Of Shanghai#Original Films#Independent Films#Photography Interior#Taiwanese#The Criterion Collection#K Digital#Jaeger#Orange Hues#Fast Times#Memories Of Murder#Vibrant Emotion#Criterion Releases#Shanghai#Flowers#Auditory Splendor#Cinema#Striking Portrait
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Worldjaynestars.com

Cecilia Cheung Moves to Shanghai With 3 Sons

Though Cecilia Cheung (張栢芝) was eliminated without placing in music survival show Sisters Who Make Waves 2 <乘風破浪的姐姐2>, her popularity in China is at its highest level with jobs lined up one after another. Currently filming a new season of Life is Beautiful <讓生活好看> alongside Xuan Yi (吳宣儀), and Shen...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

UCSB Launch Pad Presents ‘Shanghai’

The cast and crew of Shanghai have traveled an arduous path to reach the show’s upcoming online production, which takes place from Wednesday, May 19, through Sunday, May 23, on Zoom (bit.ly/3bzGBSF) through the UCSB Theater Department’s Launch Pad program. Nevertheless, their slog through quarantine pales in comparison to the brutal journey that the play depicts, which is the escape of a Jewish family from Nazi persecution, first to Italy, and then to the last place that would take them in 1937: Shanghai. Once there, the story focuses on Eva Broder, who’s 13 at the time of the family’s flight and 35 by the end of the play, and how she manages to carve out a life and an identity for herself under such difficult circumstances.
Louisiana Statethebeet.com

Italy’s Vibrant Vegan Flower Burgers Arrive in LA With Plans to Keep Growing

The Italian-based burger chain Flower Burger opened the doors to its first stateside restaurant, bringing its vibrant Flower Burgers, which have found immense popularity across Europe after founder Matteo Toto launched the company in Milan, to the US. Flower Burger’s innovative and eye-catching vegan burgers will now be available for delivery in Culver City, Los Angeles at the company’s new ghost kitchen. Currently, Flower Burger is limited to delivery until a future storefront is set to launch this summer in West Hollywood.
Economyjust-auto.com

Tesla halts Shanghai expansion plans

Tesla has halted plans to buy land to expand its Shanghai plant and make it a global export hub, Reuters sources have said, due to uncertainty created by US-China tensions. With 25% tariffs on imported Chinese electric vehicles imposed on top of existing levies under former US president Donald Trump still in place, Tesla now intends to limit the proportion of China output in its global production, two of the four sources told the news agency.
Sciencelegallysociable.com

A fossilized Shanghai Tower

I have read numerous versions of how modern civilization might appear in the future archaeological record. However, I liked this particular exploration of what Shanghai Tower, a 2,000 foot structure, might become over millions of years. Almost immediately, water making its way down to the lowest levels it will react...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Shanghai and Korean bourses agree to launch ETF Connect

SHANGHAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Shanghai and Korean exchanges have agreed to launch a cross-border scheme for exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and aim for closer cooperations in index development and bond markets, the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) said on Tuesday. SSE general manager Cai Jianchun and Korea Exchange chairman Sohn Byungdoo...
MoviesPosted by
New Jersey Stage

2021 Lighthouse International Film Festival Preview

(LONG BEACH ISLAND, NJ) -- After paving the way last year as the first full drive-in film festival in the world (screening 28 new films in five days during COVID times), the 2021 Lighthouse International Film Festival strives to recapture a sense of normalcy as a cultural event that offers in-person screenings of the best new indie films as well as industry panels, master classes, and parties — all during one long summer weekend (June 3-6) in the special atmosphere of Long Beach Island, New Jersey.
Trafficsixthtone.com

Hidden Metropolis: My Year Riding the Shanghai Metro

Riding the metro out toward the remote corners of Shanghai offers a completely fresh perspective on the city. It often feels like two separate worlds have collided. Alongside the elevated concrete rail line, an airplane can be seen soaring past a cluster of colossal glass-fronted buildings. A few meters away, an elderly couple crouches in an empty field, digging vegetables out of the ground.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Blu-ray Review: Criterion's Superb NIGHTMARE ALLEY

The Criterion Collection releases the original 1947 film Nightmare Alley in just over two weeks' time in North America. Directed by Edmund Goulding (Dark Victory with Bette Davis and Grand Hotel, the Academy Award winner for Best Picture in 1932), this film was adapted from the lurid, bestselling novel by William Lindsay Gresham.
Music48hills.org

New Music: Support these awesome artists directly this week!

On the first Friday of every month since March 2020, local music platform Bandcamp has waived its fees to help support the many artists who have seen their livelihoods disrupted by the pandemic. Over the course of those twelve individual days, fans paid artists and labels over $40 million dollars, helping cover housing costs, foodstuffs, trips to the pharmacy, and much more. Just over 800,000 fans have participated.
Beauty & Fashiondecodedmagazine.com

WATCH: The New Romantics documentary

Electronic music has many roots in previous generations before it and the New Romantic era is no stranger to the use of Sythns, electronic drums and the eventual rise of New Wave (Synth Wave), the forefront of House Music in the UK. In this documentary, explore the move from rock, punk to the electronic music we have today, including the artists behind the movement from Kraftwerk to Gary Numan.
Animals10000birds.com

Shanghai birds in April

In April, many birds come to Shanghai, stay for a day or two and decide to move on. As all my cats are indoor animals, I do not feel particularly responsible or guilty for this. Still, it makes you wonder whether staying in Shanghai all year really is the best decision. Maybe the birds know something.
Retailbusinesstraveller.com

Hyatt to open first Alila hotel in Shanghai

Hyatt has announced plans to open its first Alila hotel in Shanghai, China. A Hyatt affiliate has entered into an agreement with an affiliate of Fungseng Prosperity Holdings Limited (Fungseng Prosperity) to develop this 188-room hotel in the Jing’an District of Shanghai, which is expected to debut in 2023. Alila...
TV & VideosCollider

Criterion Adds Netflix Original, Documentary, and Foreign Classics in August Releases

Over the past few months, the Criterion Collection has announced some fantastic additions to their esteemed library, and August's lineup is absolutely no exception. Perhaps most notably is the searing war drama Beasts of No Nation, Cary Joji Fukunaga’s adaptation of the acclaimed novel of the same name by Uzodinma Iweala. It is also a part of Criterion’s ongoing deal with Netflix to transfer their original films to physical media, with Beasts being notable as the streamer’s first original feature film.
Restaurantsfocussnapeat.com

Shanghai Noodles

I’m always in the hunt for a good latte in the Bay Area. Oh, what am I saying, I’m on the hunt really for good latte art for the Gram. One place in my neighborhood not only delivers on the latte art, but the coffee’s pretty good too. […]
Economyperfumerflavorist.com

Givaudan Launches Touch Again Showcase in Shanghai

Givaudan has launched a first-of-its-kind olfactive experience in Shanghai, China, called Touch Again. The trade and media showcase offers the chance to re-examine the impact of the pandemic through insights from the Givaudan COVID-19 Trends Tracker, a survey that tracked the emotions and sentiments of about 3,000 individuals from China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia over the past 12 months.
EntertainmentPosted by
Forbes

Aespa, TRI.BE, Oh My Girl, WJSN And GWSN: The Biggest K-Pop Girl Group Releases Coming In May

Many of the tried-and-true, chart-topping girl groups in the K-pop space are busy working on new material, but it doesn’t look like there’s anything coming from the biggest acts in that space in May 2021. Instead, a number of exciting new acts, many of whom are still just getting started, are dropping new single albums and EPs, and any one of them may score a huge win in just a few weeks.