Clemson set to play in marquee tournament

Clemson men’s basketball will play in the 2021 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic at the TD Arena in Charleston, S.C.

The tournament will feature 12 games across three days and will be televised by one of the ESPN family of networks. Games will take place on Nov. 18, 19 and 21. Clemson joins Boise State, Elon, Marquette, Ole Miss, St. Bonaventure, Temple and West Virginia.

This will be Clemson’s fourth appearance in the Charleston Classic. Clemson has a 7-2 record overall, including a championship in November of 2008 and runner-up finishes in 2013 and 2017.

Tickets will be available for purchase following the announcement of the complete tournament schedule later this summer. In the meantime, fans can secure up to $25 off each all-tournament ticket by signing up for the pre-sale at www.charlestonclassic.com.

—Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks