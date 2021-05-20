newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, SC

Clemson set to play in marquee tournament

By Staff Reports
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lLXCu_0a5uO8iU00

Clemson men’s basketball will play in the 2021 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic at the TD Arena in Charleston, S.C.

The tournament will feature 12 games across three days and will be televised by one of the ESPN family of networks. Games will take place on Nov. 18, 19 and 21. Clemson joins Boise State, Elon, Marquette, Ole Miss, St. Bonaventure, Temple and West Virginia.

This will be Clemson’s fourth appearance in the Charleston Classic. Clemson has a 7-2 record overall, including a championship in November of 2008 and runner-up finishes in 2013 and 2017.

Tickets will be available for purchase following the announcement of the complete tournament schedule later this summer. In the meantime, fans can secure up to $25 off each all-tournament ticket by signing up for the pre-sale at www.charlestonclassic.com.

Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

232
Followers
315
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
College Sports
City
Charleston, SC
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, SC
Sports
City
Clemson, SC
Charleston, SC
Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marquee#Espn#Classic Games#Ole Miss#Complete Games#Boise State#Shriners Children#Espn#Temple#Clemson Men#Runner Up Finishes#Marquette#St Bonaventure#Tickets#November#Feature#S C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
Marquette University
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Auburn, ALPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Tigers continue to make history

In just the program’s second year, its first full season, the Clemson softball team continues to make history. After winning an ACC Regular Season Championship last week and then advancing to the ACC Tournament Finals on Saturday, the Tigers learned Sunday night they will officially play in an NCAA Regional for the first time.
College SportsPosted by
The Clemson Insider

You might be surprised where Clemson is ranked in this preseason poll

Preseason magazines will not hit the newsstands for a few more weeks. However, one publication released its post-spring top 25 preseason poll on Monday. USA TODAY released a post-spring practice top 25 poll from its staff, and they rank Clemson No. 4 in their poll, which is actually where they had Dabo Swinney’s Tigers in their way-too-early top 25 poll at the end of the 2020 season.
Cullowhee, NCcatamountsports.com

Western Carolina Series Schedule at The Citadel Altered

Cullowhee, N.C. – The schedule for Western Carolina's final regular-season Southern Conference series at The Citadel has been altered, officials at The Citadel announced today. Two of the most successful baseball programs in league history will now meet this Thursday and Friday at Riley Park on the banks of the...
NFL247Sports

UNC Inks Home-and-Home Series with South Carolina

North Carolina football is scheduled to play South Carolina three times in the next nine seasons. On Monday, it was announced that UNC has inked a home-and-home series with South Carolina for the 2028 and 2029 seasons. The 2028 game will be played in Columbia, S.C. on Sept. 2, while...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Dabo's All In Ball a massive success

This past weekend Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hosted his annual fundraising event for the All In Foundation and it proved a massive success. The All In Ball featured multiple guest speakers headlined by Swinney and Raiders head coach John Gruden as well as a charity auction of Clemson memorabilia.
NFLPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Lawrence comments on Etienne's new role

Trevor Lawrence is used to throwing the football to Travis Etienne. The two connected for a winning touchdown in one of the greatest wins in Clemson history when the Tigers beat Ohio State in the 2020 College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl. However, Lawrence mostly threw the football...
Charleston, SClive5news.com

Cougars Drop Sunday Finale to UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. --- The UNCW Seahawks rallied from a 4-2 deficit with a six-run eighth inning to scratch past College of Charleston, 8-4, and complete a three-game sweep of the Cougars in Colonial Athletic Association play on Sunday afternoon at Brooks Field. LEADING OFF. Final Score: UNCW 8, College of...
Louisville, KYPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Tough loss, but Rittman still proud of his team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In another high-stakes pitchers’ duel Duke defeated the Clemson Tigers 1-0 at Ulmer Stadium in Louisville on Sunday to win the program’s first ACC Softball Championship. Clemson pitcher Valerie Cagle struck out 13 batters and allowed just two hits in a complete-game effort. Tigers’ head coach John...
Charlotte, NCsaturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina, North Carolina schedule home-and-home series

South Carolina and North Carolina have a long history on the gridiron and the two programs look to continue that history in the years to come as a new home-and-home series between the two has just been finalized. The two programs are already set to open the 2023 season in...
NFLPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Former Clemson receiver showing his stuff at minicamp

Former Clemson wide receiver Cornell Powell hit the practice field this weekend as the Kansas City Chiefs began their rookie minicamp. Check out this video from the Chiefs’ official Twitter account which shows Powell running a route and making a nice grab with his new NFL team:. —photo from the...
NFLPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Former Clemson star considered one of the top rookies to succeed

Being a rookie in the NFL is not easy, especially for those picked in the first and second rounds of a draft. No one has as much expectations to live up to than former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He became the first Clemson Tiger in history to be selected as the No. 1 overall pick in an NFL Draft, when the Jacksonville Jaguars took him with the first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29.
NFLPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Meyer explains the reason behind drafting Etienne

Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travis Etienne in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft (No. 25 overall) with a specific plan in mind for the former Clemson running back. Meyer revealed that plan Saturday, telling reporters Etienne will take all his reps in rookie minicamp at...
NFLPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Lawrence, Etienne getting job done in rookie minicamp

Former Clemson stars hit the practice field for rookie minicamp. Check out this video from the Jacksonville Jaguars official Twitter account which shows former Tigers Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne putting in the work with their new team. Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right...
GolfPosted by
The Clemson Insider

It's been an emotional week for Byrd

Just seven days after the birth of his daughter, Jordan Byrd was officially named the new head coach of the Clemson men’s golf team Friday during a press conference at the Larry Penley Golf Facility in Clemson. Byrd, a 17-year collegiate coaching veteran, succeeds Penley, who is retiring at the...