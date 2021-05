A New York police officer has been hailed as a hero after she was captured on video running from the scene of a shooting in Times Square on Saturday, clutching a toddler who had been hit by a stray bullet.Officer Alyssa Vogel raced to the ambulance with wounded four-year-old Skye Martinez as the girl’s mother followed behind them, after a man fired wildly into a crowd of pedestrians targeting his brother in Times Square.Bullets rang out at around 5pm near West 44th Street and 7th Avenue when a man arguing with three other people fired bullets and injured three...