Seize the Opportunity to Own This Pristine 1974 Honda CB750 K4

Owners of some 2007-11 CR-V crossover models may come your store complaining about an annoying squeak from underneath the vehicle. According to Honda, the noise is most evident when turning the steering wheel lock-to-lock at slow speeds, the air conditioning system is on or when the engine is under some sort of load. The front exhaust gasket sticking to the inlet flange of the catalytic converter is the likely cause of the squeak. Replacing the front gasket, the pre-chamber gasket and the three retaining nuts with updated parts should put a permanent end to the noise.