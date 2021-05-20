newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Seize the Opportunity to Own This Pristine 1974 Honda CB750 K4

By Silvian Secara
Auto Evolution
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe hope you’ve been saving up as of late, because this beauty should be worth every penny!. The legendary CB750 is perhaps the most iconic motorcycle ever produced by Honda, and there’s no shortage of gearheads who would pay a considerable sum to own one. If you identify with that statement, you’ll be delighted to learn that a 1974 Honda CB750 K4 is being offered at no reserve on Bring A Trailer.

www.autoevolution.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Cb750#Absolute Power#Bring A Trailer#Japanese#Cb750 K4#Honda Cb750#Bike#13k Miles#Vintage#Optimal Rpm#Brake Rotor#Technical Specifications#Gearheads#Sale#Telescopic Forks#Battery#Stopping Power#Time#Samurai#Twisting Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Carsbike-urious.com

Vintage Racer – 1973 Honda CB750

Ready for AHRMA racing, this non-street legal CB750 has been well modified and puts down 89 horsepower at the rear wheel. Highlights of the modifications include a 836cc bore with Wiseco pistons, Web racing camshaft, stronger valve springs, ported/polished head, Keihin 31mm CR carbs, Dyna ignition/coils, Barnett clutch, and even a period 70s Yoshimura exhaust. The front end is from a 1977 Honda CB750F and it’s been upgraded with dual front disc brakes (recently rebuilt) as well as Race Tech fork springs and Goodridge stainless steel brake lines. Suspension duties out back are handled by custom length/valved Ikon shocks and the whole thing rolls on Excel aluminum wheels with stainless spokes.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Kawasaki Z1 900 Fought the Honda CB750 With Sheer Speed

Much like the original Acura NSX rocked the supercar world, the Honda CB750 moved the whole motorcycle industry. It drove BMW to develop the R90S and sounded a death knell for many British bike brands. But soon, the CB750 had some competition of its own from other Japanese companies. And where speed and power were concerned, the Honda couldn’t keep up with the Kawasaki Z1 900.
CarsTire Business

Factory Fixes: Honda CR-V squeaking

Owners of some 2007-11 CR-V crossover models may come your store complaining about an annoying squeak from underneath the vehicle. According to Honda, the noise is most evident when turning the steering wheel lock-to-lock at slow speeds, the air conditioning system is on or when the engine is under some sort of load. The front exhaust gasket sticking to the inlet flange of the catalytic converter is the likely cause of the squeak. Replacing the front gasket, the pre-chamber gasket and the three retaining nuts with updated parts should put a permanent end to the noise.
CarsAutomobile

Is the 2021 Honda Ridgeline's HPD Package Worth It?

According to Honda's research, exterior styling and vehicle image matter a lot to the under-40 crowd, and that's a crowd it would love to sell a whole lot of 2021 Honda Ridgelines to. To sweeten the appeal, Honda's introduced an HPD appearance package for the refreshed Ridgeline, but at $2,800, is it the best way to spend your money?
Carsbike-urious.com

No Reserve – 1979 Honda CBX

Early CBXs have been steadily increasing in value, so it’s always nice to find one listed with No Reserve to see what the market thinks it’s worth. Here’s a “daily rider” that’s guaranteed to find a new home. The seller of this example (VIN: CB1-2000140) says that it’s a two-owner...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Lunar Silver Metallic Honda CR-V

18" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.64 Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
CarsRoanoke Times

2022 Platinum White Pearl Honda Odyssey

3.61 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, A/V remote: CabinControl, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headphones, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 19" Machine-Finished Alloy.
Carssuperstreetonline.com

Modifying the 11th gen. Honda Civic

It's too big, looks too much like an Accord, and Honda should only be using designs from 20 years ago - all things repeated over and over as the official images of the 11th gen. Honda Civic Touring and Sport sedan models were undressed and thrown into the cruel world. The tomato tossing goes for every model the moment it debuts, and the abuse continues for at least 6-8 months - this we know.
CarsCycle News

2021 Honda CRF450RX Review

We ride and race Honda’s rowdy CRF450RX. It’s time to celebrate the race machines, the non-pedestrian, the intently driven weapons of open-class dirt bike badassery!. The 2021 Honda CRF450RX is one such weapon. We tested it. We raced it. It showed us who’s boss. When I first rode a CRF450RX...
CarsRideApart

The Honda Dio Is An Ultra-Economical Commuter

How would you like your daily commuter machine to be capable of returning fuel efficiency figures of up to 58 kilometers per liter, or a staggering 136 miles per gallon? What if I told you a scooter like this could be had for just $1,000 USD? Pretty awesome, right? Unfortunately for our readers in the U.S., this scooter isn’t likely to be sold over there, as it just isn’t practical given the region’s sprawling roads and vast freeways.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2006 Green Honda Odyssey EX

For more information, visit www.kbb.com. Kelley Blue Book is a registered trademark of Kelley Blue Book Co., Inc. *At Duncan Hyundai, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need!! We are also a Negotiation Free store. That means there is no need to waste time haggling and no back and forth! All of our vehicles are pre-discounted and priced ultra competitively to the market.
Carsbodyshopbusiness.com

VIDEO: Scanning Honda Vehicles

Diagnostic scans, inspections and/or calibrations that must be done on all Honda vehicles involved in a collision. BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl discusses how collision repairers should handle the scanning of Honda vehicles and the minimum diagnostic scans, inspections and/or calibrations that must be done on all Honda vehicles involved in a collision.
CarsSFGate

Capital Honda has Welcomed the 2021 Honda Civic Hatchback to its Showroom

The 2021 Honda Civic Hatchback comes standard with Honda Sensing™ Technologies. Drivers in the Charlottetown area who are looking for a sporty new car might like what the 2021 Honda Civic Hatchback offers. It has 18-inch wheels available, a rear roofline spoiler, class-leading cargo space, heated front seats and available heated rear seats. The hatchback is also available in two trim levels.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Porsche Tequipment Performance roof box hauls stuff at high speeds

Porsche Tequipment is an arm of the sports car maker that builds accessories specifically for Porsche automobiles. It has revealed a new accessory called the Performance roof box developed using a comprehensive program of testing with the Taycan Cross Turismo. The testing program during the development used speeds up to 200 km/h.
CarsJalopnik

Feds Probe 1.1 Million Hondas For Steering Wheel That Veers On Its Own

Honda Accords are supposedly steering themselves, pipeline hackers are getting taken very seriously, and Toyota is still dragging its heels on banning its own cars. All that and more in The Morning Shift for May 10, 2021. 1st Gear: This Is A Weird One. The National Highway Traffic and Safety...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Gray Honda CR-V

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Gray 2015 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD CVT 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC AWD. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 21888 miles below market average! 26/33 City/Highway MPG. Awards:. * 2015 KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards are based on the Brand Watch(tm) study from...
Carssilodrome.com

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Custom – A Distinguished Gentleman’s Cafe Racer

Reading time: about 4 minutes. This Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 custom was built by Mark Hawwa, a man best known in the global vintage and custom motorcycle world as the founder of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride – an annual charity ride that raises millions of dollars for prostate cancer research, men’s mental health, and suicide prevention.
Carshypebeast.com

Mansory Adds Forged Carbon Fiber Retractable Roof to Ferrari's Portofino

The Ferrari Portofino is the Italian marque’s entry-level offering, perhaps more of a grand tourer to some because of its more mild approach to being a supercar. However, this has all changed thanks to the tuning house Mansory, which hasn’t just given the Portofino a full engine tune, but also adds forged carbon all over the car — most notably, on the retractable hard-top roof.