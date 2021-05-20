newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

LeBron James On Facing Chris Paul For The First Time In Playoffs: "It’s Going To Be Pretty Cool Just To Be On The Same Floor And Competing One Of The Most Fierce Competitors That This Game Has Had Over His Career."

By Orlando Silva
fadeawayworld.net
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLeBron James and Chris Paul are about to face each other in the playoffs for the first time in their careers. The King and his Los Angeles Lakers clinched a playoffs berth after beating the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament. Now they will face one of the best teams in the West during the regular season.

fadeawayworld.net
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Chris Bosh
Person
Dwyane Wade
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Clippers#The Golden State Warriors#The Banana Boat Crew#D Wade#The Cleveland Cavaliers#New Orleans Hornets#Finals#The Miami Heat#Postseason#Time#Face#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Rasheed Wallace Says LeBron James Is The Most Important Player For The Lakers: "I’m Not Disrespecting AD, He’s A Great Player, But They Gonna Definitely Need LBJ If They Want To Go Ahead And Go Back-To-Back."

The Los Angeles Lakers are still fighting to get out of play-in tournament positions in the Western Conference standings, although they don't have LeBron James on the court. Anthony Davis returned from an injury recently, trying to help the team with his performances. Things can go well for them, but not everybody believes that only AD will be enough to defend their championship.
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

Lakers No. 1 goal for playoffs: A healthy LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers will take some short-term pain for potentially long-term gain. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel will navigate his way through the short-term pain now, playing without LeBron James and Dennis Schröder for Thursday’s game against the crosstown Los Angeles Clippers -- and likely longer. James returned for...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Status Against Steph Curry and Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers will officially play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Play-in Tournament on Wednesday in Los Angeles. However, during the 110-98 win for the Lakers on Sunday, LeBron James went down with another injury to his ankle in the fourth quarter, and the video can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report posted below.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LeBron James to miss Knicks game but has return date in mind

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is hoping to get back on the hardwood on Wednesday to take on the Houston Rockets. NBA fans are sitting on pins and needles waiting to see when LeBron James will return to the courts following his ankle injury. His most recent return was short lived, as his bum ankle gave him more problems than originally anticipated.
NBAwesb.com

Lakers vs. Warriors Play-In Game Set

Last night in the NBA for some teams of local interest:. The Lakers win, paired with the Warriors topping the Grizzlies 113-101 sets up a play-in game between Lebron and the No. 7 Lakers vs. Steph Curry, who just captured the NBA Scoring Title, and the No. 8 Warriors, with a first-round berth against the No. 2 Phoenix Suns on the line.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Frank Vogel on LeBron James: He's good to go

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James checks out of the game after appearing to tweak the same ankle that caused him to miss 22 of the Lakers' last 26 games. He was playing in the 4th Q even though L.A. was already all but assured the 7th seed, with Denver down 20-plus in the final minutes in POR.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Clippers fearing the Lakers shows who the superior team is

The Los Angeles Lakers are officially in the play-in tournament and will be squaring off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in one game to decide who the seventh seed in the Western Conference will be. The loser of that game will play the winner of the Memphis...
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

2021 NBA Futures Postseason Betting Guide

With the 2021 NBA regular season concluding on Sunday, May 16, sportsbooks released their most up-to-date odds for this year’s postseason. The State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament begins on Tuesday, May 18 as the 7-10 seeds in the Eastern and Western Conferences face off for the final two remaining playoff spots. The No. 9 and 10 seeds must win out in order to advance to the postseason. If the No. 7 or 8 seed lose their first-round matchup, that team plays the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game for the last remaining spot in the postseason.
NBAESPN

Lakers vs Warriors 5/19/2021Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

The Golden State Warriors (39-33) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (42-30) on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Lakers vs Warriors (-5, 221) The Lakers knocked off the Pelicans 110-98 in their last contest on Sunday. LeBron James totaled a team-high 25 points to help lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 9.5-point favorites, and the teams combined to go under the 222.5 point total.
NBAamicohoops.net

Campazzo’s competitor is decided in the playoffs

For most of the season NBA Been avoided Los Angeles Lakers In the chronicles it is mentioned. The “disrespect” towards the hero was not due to hatred or preference for others, but due to Angelino’s low regression through the normal stage due to injuries, Especially his stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
NBAkslsports.com

Five Questions For The Utah Jazz Ahead Of The Playoffs

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz are headed to the playoffs with the number one seed in the West for the first time in more than two decades. If they were to advance to the Finals, they’d open the championship series in Utah for the first time in franchise history.
NBARedlands Daily Facts

Fears of a Laker revival in the NBA playoffs are justified

So much for readjustment, timing, chemistry and all the other entries from the Coach’s Thesaurus. It’s as simple as it ever was. If you’re playing with LeBron James and he gets a rebound, run downcourt like an escaping prisoner. If he gets double-teamed, sprint to the vacated area. Or, if it’s the end of the game, go to the corner and make sure your trigger-finger is engaged. The ball, and your chance for a hero shot, is coming.
NBADaily Democrat

Warriors-Lakers: Biggest storylines ahead of the play-in showdown

Bay Area News Group’s Warriors beat reporter Wes Goldberg and Southern California News Group’s Lakers beat reporter Kyle Goon go back and forth on Wednesday’s play-in game that will determine which team will advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the West. Wes Goldberg: First of all,...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Nation

Jared Dudley Laughs At Seeing Teams Tanking To Avoid Lakers In Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers have maintained throughout the 2020-21 season that they are ready to play any team when it comes to defending their status as defending NBA champions. The Lakers were hit just as hard as any other team with injuries throughout the season which forced them down the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles ended their regular season on a high note, winning five consecutive games though they still ended up as the conference’s seventh seed.