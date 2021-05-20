LeBron James On Facing Chris Paul For The First Time In Playoffs: "It’s Going To Be Pretty Cool Just To Be On The Same Floor And Competing One Of The Most Fierce Competitors That This Game Has Had Over His Career."
LeBron James and Chris Paul are about to face each other in the playoffs for the first time in their careers. The King and his Los Angeles Lakers clinched a playoffs berth after beating the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament. Now they will face one of the best teams in the West during the regular season.