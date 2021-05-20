newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Aaron Price returns to UTEP as special teams coordinator

El Paso Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UTEP football program tabbed a familiar face to be its new special team coordinator. Aaron Price is coming back to El Paso. A Miner assistant for his father, Mike Price, from 2004-12, including a stint as offensive coordinator, and later the head coach at Hanks in 2017 and '18, Price said this counts as his dream job.

www.elpasotimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Dimel
Person
Nau
Person
Mike Price
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utep#American Football#Offensive Coordinator#Head Football Coach#Special Teams#Assistant Coach#Assistant Head Coach#The Kansas City Chiefs#Utep Football#Utep Family#Receivers Coach#El Paso Home#Northern Arizona#Awesome Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLsportsgamblingpodcast.com

Aaron Rodgers’ New Team: Odds and Potential Landing Spots

There were lots of great stories to come from the NFL Draft but one had nothing to do with teams reaching, players sliding, or scheme fit. On the night of the first round, it blew up that quarterback Aaron Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay. Days ago, he was even threatening retirement and then he softened his stance by saying it was either him or the GM. Will this land Aaron Rodgers a new team?
NFLYardbarker

Trade for Aaron Rodgers? Washington Football Team Fan Reaction Split

Should the Washington Football Team even attempt to get into a bidding war with the Denver Broncos and others, if and when Aaron Rodgers becomes available via a trade from the Green Bay Packers?. Let's start with this: It's still highly unlikely Green Bay would trade him at this point....
College Sportschatsports.com

Tydus Verhoeven could be returning to UTEP men's basketball team

UTEP post player Tydus Verhoeven hinted on Twitter on Monday night that he will be returning to the men's basketball team under new coach Joe Golding. "You mind if I stick around El Paso? @UTEPMBB let's get to work!" Verhoeven said on his account. The 6-foot-9, 225-pound Verhoeven, who is...
NFLchatsports.com

Analyzing the Washington Football Team’s special teams units

Washington Football Team P Tress Way. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images) Analyzing the Washington Football Team’s special teams units. The 2021 NFL draft is history. Free agency continues to trudge along at a deliberate pace. The next phase of the offseason will arrive soon with OTAs, rookie camp, mini-camp, and training camp in the coming weeks.
NFLPosted by
ChargerReport

Special Teams Is Key for the Chargers in 2021

Part of the reason for the Chargers 7-9 record last season, besides the blown leads, was the lack of special teams play. It seemed like the team couldn't get out of its own way at times, and it cost them momentum along with games. The Chargers brass had two weak...
FootballPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

The Sand Creek football team is playing for a special mom

Sand Creek is having one of its best seasons in school history. The Scorpions are within a game of playing for a state championship. Linebacker Tim Newton is a big reason why. It's been stressful recently for Newton. His mother Judy has been battling stomach ulcers. The night before the Scorpions playoff showdown with Basalt, the first of Newton's career, he had to rush his mother to the emergency room, "It was terrifying. I knew she was losing a lot of blood, because I think her heart rate was really high the whole time. She was really cold. She couldn't form any sentences. She could barely get to work together. I pretty much had to carry her out of the house," says Sand Creek linebacker, Tim Newton. His mom insisted he play in the playoff game, "I got about an hour of sleep before the playoff game. She's the big football mom here. If you ever come to any of the games, she's the one in the stands doing the cowbell. I was just thinking the whole time when I got out on the field that last game wasn't gonna be her last game watching me," says Newton. Newton played, and came up huge, helping force a couple of fumbles and then the Scorpions finished the job, "That win specifically was for his mom. We all said that in the huddle afterwards. We gave him a hug. This is family now," says Sand Creek senior, Greg Garnett. Now, Judy will be back in the stands to watch her son play for a trip to the state championship game, "I'm exhilarated honestly. We really got the family aspect going even with the parents. She'll have support in the stands from them too," says Newton.
College Sportschatsports.com

UTSA splits doubleheader with UTEP

SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA softball team split Saturday's doubleheader with UTEP at Roadrunner Field. The Roadrunners recorded three two-run homers to upend the Miners 6-0 in game one of the doubleheader. In the first, Celeste Loughman earned a walk with one out on the board. Riley Grunberg stepped up...
NFLchatsports.com

Notes: Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn reveals expectations for linebackers

As we begin to piece together what we expect from the Detroit Lions defense in 2021, the coaching staff remains exceptionally transparent in their efforts. Just a week ago, head coach Dan Campbell confirmed our early suspicions that Detroit’s base defense would resemble a 3-4 front. Now Aaron Glenn has provided a little more clarity on what the Lions plan to do at the second level.
El Paso, TXelpasoinc.com

UTEP athletes, teams awarded Golden Picks

UTEP athletes, teams awarded Golden Picks were recognized at the 2021 Golden Picks Awards. The "Academy Awards" style show was held at the Don Haskins Center on Monday May 3. “Our student-athletes make us proud, and we hope that they are proud of each other,” UTEP Athletic Director Jim Senter said in a news release. “We’ve had a lot of adversity and a lot of challenges, but we’re better because of it. Congratulations to all of our award winners.”
NFLStampede Blue

A Look @ Our Special Teams Roster!

This synopsis will be very short due to the nature of the positions group, but I would give our Special Teams a B+. I feel almost all of the positions are near the top with other NFL Teams. Sanchez is a very good punter. Rhodes is solid and Odum was named All-Pro this year. We have dynamic play makers in Rodgers at KR and Hines at PR. Rodgers has a 101 yard return TD and we all remember what Hines did the year previous. The only reason we did not get an A is Blankenship. He was by no means a bad kicker, but following the GOAT of all kickers is rough. He was a rookie who finished 15th in FG percentage. So he is about average. I think he can grow in year 2, but he is like Vinatieri in that he can't kick the really long FG's. We could bring in some kickers to tryout just in case, but we are set at special teams.
NFLchatsports.com

LA Rams’ merchandise sales: Aaron Donald leads the team

Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports. Ordinarily, one might expect that an NFL team’s quarterback, the player most everyone dubs the single most important guy on the field, its gridiron field general, would be the team leader in merchandise sales as well. And that seems to be the general rule for most NFL teams – quarterbacks sell jerseys.
Sportschatsports.com

UTEP alum Saruni primed for special Olympic year

Michael Saruni's time is arriving. The UTEP alum and current volunteer assistant has been on the world radar since running a collegiate all-time record in the 800 meters of 1 minute, 43.25 seconds in 2018, though like everyone in his sport he had to disappear last year during the COVID shutdown.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

Giants Hoping to Get Veteran Boost on Special Teams

Safety and special teams player Nate Ebner is currently a free agent who is on a hiatus from pro football because he's been involved with rugby training as part of a quest to be a part of the summer Olympics this year. But once the Olympics are over, New York...
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Central baseball team celebrates special Senior Day

In between games of its Sunday doubleheader against Simpson College, the Central College baseball team recognized the 13 seniors on the roster and gave student coach Jake Wegner the first at-bat of his career to lead off the second game. Simpson (17-21, 14-18 American Rivers Conference) swept Central (13-25, 10-22 conference) 6-0, 10-2.
Iowa StatePosted by
We Are Iowa

Special Olympics Iowa returns to in-person events

INDIANOLA, Iowa — After COVID-19 impacted so much, Special Olympics Iowa started holding in-person games this week for the first time in 15 months. Athletes sprinted, threw and rolled back into competition Thursday, never missing a beat. "We miss our athletes and they miss us. We've done everything virtual for...
NFLYardbarker

Green Bay Packers icons hint Aaron Rodgers could return in 2021

The Green Bay Packers are the only franchise Aaron Rodgers has ever known. After 16 years with the organization, the two sides are marred in dramatic turmoil that is seemingly leading up to a blockbuster trade. Rodgers cast doubt on his future with the Packers after the NFC Championship Game,...
NFLbeckett.com

Tebow Time Returns – Beckett Pricing Insider

This edition of the Beckett Pricing Insider is brought to you by GTS Distribution. Watch Go GTS Live – The Hobby’s Web Show, every Thursday at 9 PM EST. Tim Tebow looks to be back in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars are signing him to a one-year contract to play tight end for them. It’s been nine since since he last played in the league, dabbling in both broadcasting and baseball in the meantime. Tebow’s return to Florida will also see him reunite with his former college coach Urban Meyer.
NFLthedallasnews.net

Bucs' Rookies Already Pursuing Special Teams Roles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Jaelon Darden, CB Chris Wilcox and LBs K.J. Britt and Grant Stuard, the Bucs' four Day Three draft picks, not only understand the importance of special teams but actively want to be contributors in that phase of the game Scott Smith. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

6 Teams Named Trade Contenders For Aaron Rodgers

Nothing appears to have changed on the Aaron Rodgers front. The superstar quarterback reportedly wants to be traded. However, the Packers are likely going to attempt to smooth things over with their franchise star. More teams are starting to get mentioned for Rodgers, though. CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora...
El Paso, TXutep.edu

UTEP Celebrates Graduates at Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas — The University of Texas at El Paso will celebrate the accomplishments of all graduates of the Class of 2020, and spring and summer candidates from the Class of 2021, in a pair of momentous Commencement ceremonies May 14-15, 2021, at Sun Bowl Stadium. The ceremonies —...