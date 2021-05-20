Green Bay Packers star Aaron Jones' charity softball game postponed a year over scheduling

The numbers tell the story of the dilemma Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are facing in their looming showdown and they aren’t good for either side. Financially, the Packers hold most of the cards because it would likely cost Rodgers nearly $30 million in bonus money he would have to repay the Packers, plus his lost 2001 base salary of $14.7 million and another $850,000 in likely to be made bonuses if he chooses to walk away from football. Even though he’s grossed $242 million during his career, nearly $50 million in lost revenue that includes a $30 million rebate check to the Packers is a bite not even Warren Buffett would willingly accept just to make a point. For someone with as prickly a personality as Rodgers, not even the potential of a new gig as the host of the game show “Jeopardy” (whose ratings were far better when Rodgers was the fill-in host then they’ve been since CNN’s Anderson Cooper took over) would ease that pain.