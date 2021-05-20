newsbreak-logo
Football

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Jones' charity softball game postponed a year over scheduling

El Paso Times
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Jones' celebrity softball game, originally set for June 4 at Southwest University Park, has been called off after the Green Bay Packers announced workout dates that conflicted with the game. Jones and his twin brother Alvin Jones' A&A All The Way Foundation announced the postponement on its website. "A...

