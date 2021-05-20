Golden Apple seeks to boost teacher numbers
EAST ST. LOUIS — Nearly three-fourths of Illinois schools do not have enough teachers, according to information presented in an online roundtable Thursday by Golden Apple. “The teacher shortage crisis continues to impact teachers and students in every corner of Illinois, and the COVID-19 pandemic introduced an entirely new set of obstacles for administrators trying to fill crucial positions in their district, making an already dire situation even more challenging,” said Alan Mather, Golden Apple President.www.thetelegraph.com